A nonprofit group is asking the city to help Victoria County residents still recovering after Hurricane Harvey with new homes.
The Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group has asked the city of Victoria to waive demolition permit fees for qualified homeowners who are surrendering their property within city limits and moving into the Hope Meadows subdivision in Bloomington. The Victoria City Council will consider the request at its meeting Tuesday.
“It’s the many partners that have assisted us and joined together that have made Hope Meadows a reality, and the city doing this would help,” Mark Longoria, president of the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group, said Friday. “It takes the whole community, and that’s the goal with this request: What else can we do together as a community to help these families recover?”
Hope Meadows is a $4.6 million, 40-house subdivision in Bloomington for Victoria County residents still struggling to recover after Harvey. The subdivision, which broke ground in September, was made possible by efforts from the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and numerous partners.
The nonprofit group approached the city about joining in the collaboration by waiving demolition permit fees for the qualified homeowners who are surrendering their property within city limits. All substandard housing surrendered through the program will be demolished, and many of those are existing residences in the city.
Longoria said he hopes the city supports the request. He said because the homes are filled with mold or beyond repairs, it’s better to demolish the properties, and any assistance from the city would be beneficial.
Though the hope was to have the first few families move in to their new homes before the holidays, the date was delayed for a variety of circumstances, Longoria said. But, he said, families should be able to start moving in later this month.
Further, applications are still open for those interested in applying for a home, Longoria said.
Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services, said Friday that city staff is recommending that the council support the collaboration to waive the demolition fees.
“Since the families are getting new homes in the subdivision, it will be nice to make sure the substandard structures are demolished and we aren’t left with substandard homes in the city,” she said.
Waiving the demolition permit fees would cost the city an estimated $2,000; there is a $50 demolition permit fee for up to 40 homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.