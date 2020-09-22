The Victoria City Council on Sept. 15 approved the hiring of consultants for the forthcoming storm drainage and thoroughfare master plans, two of four master plans the city is undertaking this year as it continues implementation of the 2035 Comprehensive Plan.
“The master planning process will provide direction for us to achieve the goals outlined in the comprehensive plan,” said City Manager Jesús Garza. “The selection of consultants brings us a step closer to making the types of enhancements residents have indicated they’d like to see.”
Public Works will contract with CivilTech Engineering for the storm drainage master plan. The scope of the master plan includes evaluating sites around Victoria to make them developable, updating design standards, preparing cost estimates and making best practice recommendations for improving maintenance and infrastructure.
Development Services will contract with Alliance Transportation Group for the thoroughfare master plan, which will guide construction and design aspects of city-owned roadways. The Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization will contribute funding for the project and coordinate with the city to create a balanced and cohesive transportation system. The project will kick off Oct. 1.
The Victoria Main Street Program and Parks & Recreation plan to propose consultants for their own master plans to the city council in October. City leadership will work with the consultants for each master plan to arrange town hall meetings and other avenues for residents to share feedback.
Updates about each of the master plans will be shared online at victoriatx.gov/masterplans; in the city of Victoria’s email newsletter, The City View; and on Facebook at “City of Victoria, Texas – Government.”
