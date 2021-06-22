The City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled the Athey Nature Sanctuary Birding Deck at the historic Hiller house, home to the Keep Victoria Beautiful headquarters, on June 15.
The observation area features feeding stations to attract birds, disposable binoculars, interpretive displays with information about bird species in the area and types of plants that attract them, a shaded seating area and a map of birding spots throughout the region. More than 250 species can be found in and around nearby Riverside Park.
City staff collaborated with local birder Cheryl Johnson, backyardbirdnerd.net, to create the interpretive displays. The city built the deck and provides landscaping at the property. To learn more about fun activities in Victoria, visit explorevictoriatexas.com.
