Victoria City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with three grant applications that would improve downtown sidewalks, street lights across the city, and the Riverside Golf Course.
The largest of the three grants would help fund a $5-million downtown sidewalk improvement project.
“This stems right out of the Downtown Master Plan,” said City Manager Jesús Garza. “The master plan identifies a primary corridor for downtown and the location of the sidewalk improvements is consistent with that primary corridor, and so this grant is one step towards the direction of the implementation of the Downtown Master Plan.”
The project would replace and improve the existing sidewalks along Main Street from Rio Grande Street to Church Street and South Bridge Street from Goodwin Avenue to Church Street, as well as some cross streets along that section. The grant application also includes funding for the addition of streetscape items such as decorative street lights and crosswalks, trees, grass and irrigation. It would also ensure all sidewalks and curbs meet current Texas Accessibility Standards and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The project is expected to take about three years to complete. The city would commit to fund 25% of the total cost, or roughly $1.25 million.
A second grant application is asking for about $1.6 million to replace all streetlights citywide with LED lights.
“The LED lights represent cost savings and an increase in brightness,” said Katy Connally, grant administrator for the city. “This enhances livability, increases public safety, protects investments. New developers come in and they don’t want to build their brand new facilities into a really dark area. So it fosters a better environment for economic development.”
The grant would also require a 25% match from the city or about $400,000.
Councilmembers also approved a grant application for $1.36 million to reconstruct the Riverside Golf Course greens to meet United States Golf Association standards.
“Our greens have drainage issues which creates rot,” said Connally. An evaluator from the golf association said he was surprised the greens were in as good of shape as they are given their condition, she said.
The grant would help reconstruct the existing greens at the golf course, repave the staging area, and add two ADA-compliant golf carts, which she said has the potential to double the golf course’s profit over the next eight years, according to the head golf professional at the Riverside Golf Course.
The Council also voted to adopt the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan Tuesday evening.
“The commission is excited to be able to continue to work with council to make the plan a living, working document,” said Lee Keeling, the Parks and Recreation Commission chairperson. “A lot of the plan is devoted to equity and how we can improve the distribution of these park resources across the community, which is an area I am particularly excited about.”
More information about the Parks and Recreation Master Plan can be found on the city’s website at victoriatx.org/751/Parks-and-Recreation-Master-Plan.
