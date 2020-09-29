City of Victoria employees assisted the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent with a drive-up food distribution event Monday at F.W. Gross Elementary School.
About 15 city employees volunteered at the event, and 33,677 pounds of food were distributed to 185 families.
