The new assistant director of the City of Victoria Environmental Services is no stranger to combining waste disposal management and financial considerations with community and employee engagement.
Christy Youker was recently promoted from community appearance manager to assistant director.
In this newly created role, Youker will continue to manage Environmental Services’ community appearance and educational outreach initiatives in coordination with Keep Victoria Beautiful, and she will also help Director Darryl Lesak in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the City’s waste disposal services and negotiating contracts with outside entities.
Before coming to Victoria, she served as the West Texas sales supervisor for commercial waste company Texas Disposal Systems for seven years.
In her role with Texas Disposal Systems, Youker was not only responsible for the commercial aspects of waste management; she also fostered community engagement by organizing sponsored community cleanups.
“It was a great way to get our name out there and to build connections with local community and government leaders,” Youker said.
Youker emphasized the importance of building relationships with employees to let them know that they are valued.
“When you’re driving a garbage truck, you can feel like you’re in your own separate world,” Youker said. “Working closely with employees helps to remind them that we’re all part of the same team.”
Lesak said Youker’s support and experience will be a great asset as Environmental Services seeks to provide efficient and cost-effective service to residents.
“In the time that she’s been with the city, she’s done a great job of launching and improving initiatives through Keep Victoria Beautiful and the Community Appearance Division,” Lesak said. “Her background in waste disposal and environmental science put her in a great position to take a leading role in the many different functions of this department.”
