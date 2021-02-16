The city of Victoria will remain closed through Wednesday due to the inclement weather, according to a city news release.
Services are scheduled to return to normal Thursday.
The following city services will not be available Wednesday:
- City facility/services will be closed Wednesday
- Nonemergency city offices
- Monday’s garbage route will be serviced Wednesday. The city asks residents to place trash out for pickup by the regular pickup time and leave it there through the evening.
- The Victoria Public Library will be closed.
- Riverside Golf Course will be closed.
Other services impacted:
- Limb, yard waste and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled Wednesday, though services will be delayed.
- The landfill and compost/brush site will open at 10 a.m.
- Waste Management servicing commercial customers will open at 9 a.m.
"The decision to extend the closure was made based on communications from the National Weather Service indicating that hazardous weather conditions will continue tomorrow," the city news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.