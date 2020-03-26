The city of Victoria is hiring for several full-time and part-time jobs.
The job opportunities have been posted on the city's application site, at victoriatx.peopleadmin.com. City employees are welcome to place an application for consideration for one of the public job openings as well.
Current full-time job openings:
- Right of way worker – Community appearance
- Police cadet
- Police officer trainee (licensed or currently attending a TCOLE academy)
- Senior police officer (experienced)
- Telecommunications call taker – Dispatch
- Telecommunications operator –Dispatch
- Traffic signs and markings technician – Traffic control
- Utility maintenance worker – Utilities
- Street maintenance worker – Streets
- Light equipment operator – Streets
- Surface water treatment plant maintenance technician
- Utilities equipment operator – Utilities
- Heavy equipment operator – Streets
- Engineering inspector – Engineering
- Surface water treatment plant operator
- Wastewater treatment plant operator
Current part-time job openings:
- Recreation worker – Parks and recreation
- Parks worker – Parks and recreation
- Telecommunications operator – Dispatch
Postings will change as positions are closed or added. The current list of openings will be available on the city's website.
