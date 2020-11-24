The city of Victoria is participating in the Marine Toys for Tots holiday toy drive as a way to encourage employees to give back to their community.
“This is part of our continuing effort to engage with the community and promote a culture of service throughout the city organization,” said City Manager Jesús A. Garza. “Community involvement is an important value for all residents, and we hope our employees will lead by example.”
City employees as well as members of the public may drop off new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 18 in one of the Toys for Tots donation boxes at the 700 Main Center; City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St.; the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.; the Victoria Fire Department administration building, 1703 E. Airline Road; or any one of the Victoria Fire Department fire stations. Members of the Victoria Fire Department will volunteer to wrap the toys before they are distributed.
The fire department also will assist with Toys for Tots toy drives Nov. 27, 28 and 29 at both Wal-Mart locations. In addition, each fire station will adopt a local family for the holiday season through a partnership with VISD Kidz Connection. This program allows fire department employees to provide families with food, clothing, toiletries and other needed items. The Victoria Police Department is also collecting Toys for Tots donations through its Blue Santa program.
“Service is part of our role and our culture, and we want to show our commitment to the community in any way we can,” said Victoria Fire Department Chief Tracy Fox.
Families who wish to receive toys may register at victoria-tx.toysfortots.org.
