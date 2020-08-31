The City of Victoria Public Works and Environmental Community Appearance Division recently facilitated a beautification project at Water Pumping Plant No. 3 that included a pressure wash of all the tanks and improved landscaping around the plant.
Victoria’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan calls for a greater emphasis on community appearance, which plays a role in economic development by making Victoria more attractive to businesses and potential new residents. This strategy is reflected in the establishment of the Community Appearance Division in 2019 and the revival of Keep Victoria Beautiful earlier this year.
“We all have a responsibility to keep our community looking nice, and the city’s goal is to lead by example,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne. “We hope that residents will see the evidence of this mindset through this project and other recent beautification efforts around Victoria.”
All four tanks at the facility, located at the intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street, received a pressure wash followed by external treatment with chemicals in order to remove lingering stains. Public Works Director Ken Gill said the city intends to establish a routine cleaning schedule to maintain the tanks’ new appearance.
Public Works also trimmed the foliage on the side of the plant facing Airline Road and installed a low concrete barrier along the sidewalk at the front of the plant. The Community Appearance Division planted miniature oleander bushes along the sidewalk. These flowering bushes will grow to be about 2-3 feet tall, said Environmental Services Director Darryl Lesak.
This week, the Community Appearance Division will begin installing a new flowerbed at the Welcome to Victoria sign located at Main Street and Zac Lentz Parkway.
To learn more about community appearance initiatives in Victoria, follow Environmental Services on Facebook. To get involved with Keep Victoria Beautiful, contact Environmental and Beautification coordinator Tiffany Koenig at 361-485-3235 or tkoenig@victoriatx.gov.
