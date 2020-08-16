Addressing a lack of affordable housing, supporting public facilities and improving public services are among the city of Victoria’s priorities for the next five years.
Victoria City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to review the city's Community Development Block Grant 2020-2024 consolidated plan, 2020-2021 annual action plan and more.
The city receives an annual grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant program, Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services, explained in a memo to the council. HUD requires that grantees develop a strategic plan every five years, called the consolidated plan, and submit an annual action plan that describes how the city will use its annual CDBG allocation to address needs identified in that consolidated plan.
The city’s consolidated plan strives to address areas of need over the next five years including affordable housing, such as down payment assistance and rehabilitation programs; neighborhood programs, such as demolition and neighborhood clean-up; public infrastructure, such as street lighting projects and sidewalks; and more.
The 2020 annual action plan is the first annual plan of the 2020-2024 consolidated plan cycle, and identifies how the 2020 CDBG grant of about $604,000 will be allocated.
City staff have proposed allocating the funding to continue the city's goal of assisting low-and moderate-income residents through housing rehabilitation; neighborhood programs; local public service awards and public facility projects for local nonprofits and eligible agencies; and housing rehabilitation programs.
The council will review the plans and conduct a public hearing on the matter on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the council is scheduled to continue the state of local disaster put in place earlier this year in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.