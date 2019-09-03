The Victoria City Council on Tuesday approved an updated agreement with the Victoria Main Street Program that will create a beneficial partnership for both entities, said Heather Keller, the program’s interim executive director.
“As a nonprofit, we’ve struggled, being so separated from the city,” Keller said ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “This new agreement will close some of the barriers that we have faced being separate because now we will operate more as a hybrid with the city.”
In past years, the city has contributed annual funding for the operation of the program, which works to improve the downtown business district around Main Street by providing opportunities for economic growth and entertainment. Under the new agreement, the program and the city will “partner more closely,” Keller said.
The city now will be responsible for day-to-day management of the program, such as operation of a Main Street office and hiring Main Street Program staff. The program will be responsible for maintaining its nonprofit designation and supporting Main Street Program activities through sponsorship and fundraising efforts.
Keller said the new agreement will help with the program’s efficiency and will make processes “a lot more streamlined.”
Also Tuesday, the council heard from Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig on the proposed ordinance aimed at the homeless.
Craig previously said to the council the original proposed ordinance would not be the “panacea for solving camping issues.” He said the new ordinance, which would address only primarily residential areas and historic districts in the city, would be “much more easily enforceable.”
Officers will look at the ordinance as a “neighborhood quality of life issue,” Craig said. Officers will maintain discretion when addressing incidents, he said, and will likely advise individuals to relocate so they are not violating the ordinance.
He said officers will seek to solve the problem, which won’t necessarily lead to someone’s arrest. However, he said, the ordinance “still will be problematic” when officers encounter homeless individuals who are suffering from mental illness.
The ordinance is scheduled to return to the council for a second vote Sept. 17.
