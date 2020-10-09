Roberto Arredondo Jr. has been named the sole finalist to become the police chief for the City of Victoria.
Arredondo currently serves in the appointed executive rank of major for the Dallas Police Department.
“Robert is highly qualified to lead our police team,” City Manager Jesús Garza said. “He has a robust record of law enforcement experience and a strong background in all areas of police operations, and he is an engaging, visionary servant leader. We are proud of the work our police department does every day and know that Robert’s experience and leadership will be a great asset to the City and our community.”
Arredondo has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a division commander since 2015. A veteran of the United States Army, het joined the Dallas Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer and was promoted through the ranks, holding positions including detective and sergeant in the Homicide Unit and Robbery Unit. He also served as a gang enforcement officer.
Arredondo will graduate with a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley later this year. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University.
A thorough search was conducted to fill the police chief vacancy. The City selected executive recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced an incredibly strong field of candidates. Arredondo said he is “humbled to have been selected as the police chief for the City of Victoria.”
“I look forward to working alongside the hardworking, dedicated and professional men and women of the Victoria Police Department, the City of Victoria and the Victoria community,” Arredondo said. “It is a distinct honor to be able to serve, and I am looking forward to building strong relationships together.”
Arredondo’s first day is expected to be Nov. 30.
