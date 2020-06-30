All nonemergency offices at the city of Victoria will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day, according to a city news release.
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.
The compost site and the landfill will be open their normal hours.
The recycling center will be closed Saturday but will be open July 11.
Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and tree limbs will be collected as normally scheduled.
