The City of Victoria Development Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday so the city can begin issuing permits and performing inspections for residents who need to perform emergency repairs.
The Development Center is at 700 Main Center, Suite 128. Residents will be able to enter the building through the middle doors facing the parking lot, to the left of the Utility Billing Office.
For questions about permitting, call 361-485-3320 or email permits@victoriatx.gov.
To schedule an inspection, call 361-485-3333.
For more information and to view and print permitting forms, visit www.victoriatx.gov and click on “Permits.”
Residents do not need to obtain permits prior to the start of emergency repairs; however, a permit must be acquired eventually for all repairs, including any emergency repairs. Permits can only be pulled by a homeowner with a homestead exemption or a licensed contractor.
Residents should also keep in mind the following information:
- Permits are not required for minor repairs such as replacing a section of broken pipe or sheetrock patches when less than 25% of the structure is being repaired.
- All gas line repairs require permits, and all gas lines must be tested prior to service being restored.
- Permits are required for large-scale wallboard replacements.
- Permits are not required for flooring and other cosmetic repairs
- The city does not require permits for tree removal. Please follow debris removal notices.
- All contractors must hold a valid contractor’s license with the City of Victoria to perform any work that requires a permit.
- All other nonemergency city offices will reopen Monday. For information about the current weather situation, visit www.victoriatx.gov/waterboil or call the City’s water hotline at 361-485-3381.
