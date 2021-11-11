Residents will have a chance to fill their bingo cards and honk their car horns to win prizes when the City of Victoria Parks & Recreation hosts a drive-in bingo game at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Riverside Stadium parking lot.
The event is free, but registration is required at victoriatx.gov/registration. Space will be limited to 100 vehicles. The event will feature nine rounds of regular bingo and one round of blackout bingo.
Parks & Recreation hosted its first drive-in bingo in January to provide residents with a pandemic-safe activity. It was so popular that staff had to expand the event to accommodate more participants.
“We heard from a resident whose granddaughter asks when they’re going to play drive-in bingo again every time they drive past Riverside Stadium,” said recreation coordinator Sara Byrd. “We hope that new and returning bingo players will join us for the chance to win prizes donated by our local businesses.”
Participants will need to visit Victoria Parks and Recreation on Facebook during the event to receive instructions through Facebook Live and hear the letters and numbers that are called. Residents who win each round must honk their car horns, and Parks & Recreation staff will come to their vehicles to verify the win and deliver prizes.
Prize sponsors for the event include Crown Hospice, the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, the University of Houston-Victoria, Health Bar by Complete 360, Parks & Recreation, Environmental Services, Outburst Advertising, Office Systems, Brannan Paving Company, VAS Contracting, Home Outlet, Citizens HealthPlex, DeTar Health & Fitness Center, The Club at Colony Creek, the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, the Nave Museum, Charlene’s Gifts, Puddleback Gifts & More and Kona Ice.
For more information about Parks & Recreation events and programs, call 361-485-3200 or email parks@victoriatx.gov.
