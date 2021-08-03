Victoria city staff proposed a $166 million budget to City Council at Tuesday's meeting. Councilmembers also set a proposed tax rate of 58.82 cents.
The proposed budget is roughly $3 million more than the budget previously proposed in June and nearly $20 million more than the budget passed in fiscal year 2021.
Part of the $3 million increase from the proposed budget in June is due to the addition of some costs that city staff initially budgeted to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funding. Councilmembers requested that stimulus funds be used on "transformational" projects, rather than year-to-year needs, during the last City Council meeting in July.
The city expects to see roughly $153 million in revenue for fiscal year 2022, which is a nearly $14 million increase from last year.
Part of the reason for that increase is an 8.7% increase for the city's net taxable appraised property value, said City Manager Jesús Garza at City Council's Tuesday meeting.
The set proposed tax rate of 58.82 cents is 2.3 cents lower than the current tax rate.
"This presents a very unique opportunity that I'm not sure we'll see again," said Garza. "We want to try to maximize the benefit to us associated with that, while also being sensitive to the taxpayer."
Mayor Jeff Bauknight said he also did not want to lower the tax rate to the no-new revenue rate.
"For so many years, we have done that and in the long run it's hurt us," said Bauknight.
Sales tax revenue is also expected to increase by $1.7 million.
Two public hearings regarding the proposed budget and tax rate will be held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 before a vote is taken by the city. The budget should be approved and go into effect on Oct. 1.
