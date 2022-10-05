At the Oct. 3 City Council meeting, Public Works Director Ken Gill explained that due to low flow on the Guadalupe River, the city is relying on its water reserves and alternate water permits to meet demand.
“I encourage everybody, please conserve that water,” Gill said. “Until we get a break upstream, we still want to conserve.”
What must residents do to conserve water?
Under Stage III restrictions, residents must limit certain types of nonessential water usage to the hours of 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight to avoid water loss through evaporation. Activities that are limited to these times include using an automatic lawn sprinkler or hose-end sprinkler, filling pools and washing vehicles, although this restriction does not apply to commercial car washes and service stations.
Residents can water their lawns with hoses at any time of day, as long as the hose has a positive shut-off nozzle.
Residents must also observe the following restrictions:
- Sprinkler irrigation must be limited to designated watering days.
- Addresses ending in an even number: Sundays and Thursdays
- Addresses ending in an odd number: Saturdays and Wednesdays
- Decorative fountains cannot be operated unless needed to keep fish alive or unless the fountain uses a recirculation system.
- Water may not be used to wash paved surfaces or buildings, control dust or flush gutters.
- Water may not be allowed to run or accumulate in any gutter or street.
- Water customers who are directed to repair leaks must do so within 15 days.
- Restaurants may not serve water unless it is requested.
- Fire hydrants can only be used for firefighting and other essential activities.
- Golf courses cannot be watered unless a different water source is used.
For more information about the drought contingency plan, visit victoriatx.gov/droughtplan or contact Public Works at 361-485-3380.