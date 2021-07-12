The city of Victoria is asking residents to provide feedback on how they would like to see broadband access improved in the city.
Residents can submit information about their broadband internet needs by July 28 to help with a new study to improve internet accessibility, reliability and affordability in the Victoria community.
Civil engineering company CobbFendley is launching a feasibility study in partnership with the city’s Victoria Broadband Commission to assess broadband needs in the Victoria area and develop solutions. CobbFendley and the City will host an online survey and a public workshop to gather feedback from residents.
“We are excited to take steps toward gaining a more complete understanding of the digital divide in our community,” said Mayor-elect Jeff Bauknight. “This has been an ongoing effort from our City staff, and we are hopeful that our citizens will join us in working toward improving connectivity and access in Victoria and the surrounding region.”
Residents can visit victoriatx.gov/broadband to take the survey. Residents who do not have internet access can contact CobbFendley at 713-462-3242 to respond by phone or visit the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., for assistance. Survey responses must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 28.
Survey participants are encouraged to focus on current and future needs as well as opportunities to improve internet access. Residents’ feedback will be included in the feasibility study documentation.
The workshop will be 5-6 p.m. July 21 at the Victoria Community Center annex, 2905 E. North St. Representatives from CobbFendley and the City of Victoria will be available to discuss survey responses and provide more information about the feasibility study.
Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom. Information about how to join through Zoom is available at victoriatx.gov/broadband.
Residents who require auxiliary aids, translation or other accommodations to participate in the public workshop should contact the City Secretary’s Office at 361-485-3040 or ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov at least two business days before the event.
