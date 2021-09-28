The City of Victoria's Communications & Public Affairs department is inviting residents to participate in a survey about the city’s methods of sharing news and information with the public so that the department can incorporate the feedback into its strategic planning.
“We want to make full use of multiple communication tools — traditional and nontraditional — to meet residents where they are,” Communications Director Ashley Strevel said. “To do that, we need our residents’ feedback, so we can best meet their needs.”
Residents can visit victoriatx.gov/commssurvey to take a brief survey about their preferences and engagement methods. The survey asks residents which information channels they prefer to receive city news through and checks their awareness of different tools that communications consistently uses, from social media to cable TV and more.
Survey results will remain anonymous and will be used to help tailor the city’s outreach efforts.
To learn more about how to stay connected with the City of Victoria, visit victoriatx.gov/communications.
