The City of Victoria is seeking to fill an unexpired term on the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board, and residents are encouraged to apply by Aug. 4.
The advisory board establishes library policies, makes budget recommendations, acts as a liaison between city and county governments on library matters and performs other duties to support the operation of the Victoria Public Library.
The board’s quarterly meetings are held at noon on the third Wednesday of February, May, August and November.
City-appointed board members serve three-year terms and may apply for up to two consecutive terms. The unexpired term will end in August 2022.
To apply, visit victoriatx.gov/boards-commissions and fill out the “Application for Appointment” form, or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office, at City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St. Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.
The City Council will review the applications received by the Aug. 4 deadline and appoint the new commission member during an upcoming City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.