Local nonprofit representatives can apply for a new city of Victoria program that will allocate funding for child safety programs starting Aug. 23.
Interested applicants can attend one of two information sessions hosted by the Victoria Municipal Court at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the municipal court chambers, 107 W. Juan Linn St., or virtually through Zoom. Information about how to join through Zoom can be found at victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt.
The city receives funding each year from a $1.50 child safety fee that is assessed when residents register their vehicles in Victoria County. State law regulates allowable uses for the fund.
The city received its first round of funding for the child safety fee fund in 2020. On Jan. 5, the Victoria City Council approved the allocation of $30,000 from the fund to establish a grant-to-partnership program so that local organizations can apply for funding.
Application forms will be available Aug. 23 at victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10.
Residents can also attend one of three application workshops at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 or 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the municipal court chambers or through Zoom. Attendance is optional but will be considered favorably during the application review process.
Funding for the program will become available Oct. 1 pending final approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget. City officials plan to continue allocating funds for the program on a yearly basis.
For more information about the program, contact the court at 361-485-3050, email csprogram@victoriatx.gov or visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt.
