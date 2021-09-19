Those who are eager to hear how the city of Victoria will respond to the feedback it has received regarding the proposed animal-related city code changes will have to wait a little longer. The city will not discuss the changes during Tuesday's Council meeting, but instead will discuss its timeline for reviewing those responses and preparing an updated proposal.
As of now, the city expects to discuss their findings during a special City Council work session Friday, have a second reading, that incorporates the proposed changes, and a public hearing on Oct. 5 and a third and final reading on Oct. 19, according to Tuesday's agenda.
Freese and Nichols, consultants for the downtown master plan, will present an overview of their key findings and recommendations during Tuesday's meeting.
The city expects to adopt the final version of the plan during the Oct. 19 City Council meeting.
The city also plans to finalize a contract with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for a grant it received to renovate the Riverside Duck Pond. The total cost of the project is expected to be nearly $1.2 million. The grant will cover half of that cost, while the city provides the other half.
Once the contract is executed, the final design for the project will be submitted to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for approval. The city expects to have approval and go out for bids on the project by November and begin construction early next year. The project is expected to take about 10 to 12 months to complete.
Councilmembers will also vote on approving a letter of representation with an Austin law firm for a water rights protest before the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
In 2013 the San Antonio Water System applied for a permit to divert groundwater-based return flows from a reach in Calhoun County below SH 35. TCEQ has prepared a draft permit allowing the diversion of 261,000 acre-feet and is allowing entities affected to submit comments until Sept. 20.
The Austin firm, Lloyd Gosselink Rochelle and Townsend, also represents the city in other utility matters, including electricity and gas rate cases.
