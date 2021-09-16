For residents wanting to do more for their community, Christy Youker, Victoria's environmental and beautification coordinator, has a suggestion: Volunteer with the Citywide Fall Sweep cleanup on Sept. 25.
"The great thing about cleanups is they're something you can do on a Saturday morning. You get done really quick, and you feel like you made a huge difference in your community," said Youker. "I mean, who doesn't feel good after you go pick up trash?"
The event is a partnership of Keep Victoria Beautiful and Adopt-a-Highway. A similar event hosted in April focused on the north end of SH 463. That time, they gathered roughly 100 bags of trash, said Youker. This time, they're expanding to include areas across all of Victoria and hoping to pick up a lot more trash.
The Victoria East High School baseball team will be out picking up trash near their school. Head coach Wes Kolle said the team regularly volunteers in the community.
"One of the core values of our baseball program is servanthood," said Kolle. "Anytime we can get out in our community and help out, we want to jump at it."
He said the team volunteered with him during the Spring Sweep. He remembers overhearing conversations kids had where they were shocked by how much waste was along the road.
"Now maybe it'll cross their mind when they have a piece of trash in their truck or something not to throw it out the window and instead properly dispose of it. Hopefully, that thought process carries with them throughout their daily routines," said Kolle.
The goal of the event is not just to pick up trash on one day of the year, said Youker. It's about creating an attitude that we're all responsible for keeping our city clean, she said.
Monica Crocker, who is married to the newly elected City Councilmember Duane Crocker, said she would notice spots in the city where there was constantly trash building up.
"I just wanted to do something about it, instead of just always either complaining about it or thinking negatively about it," said Crocker.
Plus, she said, when things look nice, people have a tendency to take more pride in their surroundings and want to maintain them.
"They may be a little less hesitant to throw that piece of trash out the window, if it's a totally pristine area," said Crocker. "If you're driving down the road, and there's already plastic bags everywhere and this, that and the other, what difference does one more McDonald's wrapper make?"
Both Monica Crocker and Duane Crocker will be out there Saturday picking up trash.
"It's not time consuming. It's not hard," she said. "It's such a simple thing to do."
