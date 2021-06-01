The city of Victoria owes roughly $460,000 in ancillary charges due to Winter Storm Uri.
Although the city experienced no extreme energy rate fluctuation like others during the extreme February weather, the winter storm caused unprecedented peaks in the ancillary service charges. The Texas Coalition for Affordable Power, which the city of Victoria is a member of, now faces a total cost of $31.5 million in ancillary charges.
Ancillary charges are payments made to energy producers to ensure grid stability, according to Gilbert Reyna, chief financial officer for the city. The rates are set by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Energy producers will hold a percentage of the power they produce, so when there is a spike in usage those reserves can be used, explained Margaret Somereve, the executive director of the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power.
The City Council voted Tuesday to pay the $460,000 it owes through a monthly surcharge of roughly $6,800 through 2028 with the intention of fully paying it off by the end of 2023 with Utility Fund reserves.
"There's some talk right now about this particular item up in Austin," said Reyna. "We might see some type of relief although I don't know how much."
Reyna recommended the city make the monthly payments until there is a final ruling from the state government over what type of relief the city can expect to see.
The City Council also authorized the acceptance of an additional $290,000 grant from the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides rental assistance to income-eligible households impacted by COVID-19. The city was originally awarded over $175,000 in January, but by March had used all of those funds.
Over 29 households were assisted, with an additional 45 households requesting assistance.
"There's a huge need for rental assistance in our community," said Julie Fulgham, director of developmental services for the city.
To be eligible, residents must have been affected by COVID-19, have an annual income at or below 80% of the area median income, show proof of tenancy and cannot have any duplication of benefits, meaning they cannot have already received rental assistance through either this program or any other.
"Eligible households for these funds will be eligible to receive up to six months of rental assistance, which is paid actually directly to their landlord on their behalf," said Fulgham.
Fulgham also presented the proposed budget for the $625,000 in Community Development Block Grant entitlement funds the city is set to receive next year.
Roughly $125,000 will go to the city's affordable housing program, expanding the roof and rehabilitation program that the city allocated $50,000 toward last year.
Over $215,000 will go to public facilities to make improvements at the Boys and Girls Club, Gulf Bend Center, and Perpetual Help Home daycare.
Roughly $94,000 will go to the public service agencies, to be split between programs with the Boys and Girls club, Meals on Wheels, Gulf Bend Center, Golden Crescent C.A.S.A and others.
The annual Action Plan, which outlines how the entitlement funds will be spent over the next year will be online and open to public comment from July 2 through Aug. 1. A public hearing and final approval of the action plan will be held at the City Council meeting on Aug. 3, Fulgham said.
"This is actually an easy year to allocate," said Fulgham. "Normally, our requested funding is way more than what we can grant, but because of all the COVID response money out there, there was actually less need."
