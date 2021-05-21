The city of Victoria Parks & Recreation department is once again working to exterminate as many mosquito larvae as possible before they grow into biting adult insects.
On Friday, Parks & Recreation began using larvicide briquettes to treat standing water on city-owned property. More than 100 briquettes were placed in Riverside Park alone.
Parks & Recreation will continue to place larvicide during the coming days. The treatment schedule will be dependent upon the weather because additional rainfall could cause standing water in ditches to begin flowing again and wash away the larvicide.
Residents can help by pouring out standing water on their properties or by treating standing water with larvicide.
City staff expect to begin spraying for adult mosquitoes on Tuesday or Wednesday. This schedule is subject to change depending on weather, since the mosquito spray cannot be used in rain.
The staff will spray the entire city twice during the course of several days, weather permitting.
Parks & Recreation staff are also monitoring the level of the Guadalupe River within Riverside Park. Riverside Park remains closed except for the Children’s Park near the Vine Street entrance. Parks & Recreation will reopen the park when it is deemed safe to do so.
For local updates about weather conditions, visit Victoria OEM on Facebook.
