City of Victoria officials have proposed a tighter streets budget for the coming fiscal year that outlines $2.12 million less in expenditures compared to the current year.
Ken Gill, the city’s public works director and engineer, proposed a streets budget of about $5.47 million, down from the current budget of $7.59 million. Several public works projects have been delayed because of COVID-19 and pushed down the road, he told Victoria City Council on June 23.
Gill presented the city’s proposed street budget for the coming fiscal year during the second of two days of annual budget hearings, when city department heads presented their proposed budgets and outlined their goals for the next year.
Overall, city officials are planning a leaner budget for fiscal year 2021 that includes $9 million less in expenditures compared to the current year, in part to consider the impact of COVID-19.
During the council’s meeting, Councilman Mark Loffgren urged the city to be more intentional about prioritizing streets because they are “the No. 1 priority of people that live in Victoria,” he said, and should be treated as such.
“We don’t treat actually fixing streets as something that needs to be done every year and put money in it every year,” he said. “It’s the first thing we cut. It’s a stepchild.”
Public works projects that have been delayed as a result of COVID-19 include the 2020-2021 rehabilitation and overlay project: Woodway phase three and Bridle Ridge phase two, Gill said. The project was scheduled to bid later this summer but has been pushed to later on.
Phase six of the North Heights street reconstruction, on San Antonio Street, and phase seven of the North Heights utility replacement project on Nueces Street were both scheduled to bid in August or September of this year, but are being pushed into the next budget cycle, Gill said.
Additionally, he said the 2020-2021 sanitary sewer line replacement and 2021-2021 water line replacement projects have been pushed into the next budget year for discussion.
While streets are important, City Manager Jesús Garza said in response to Loffgren that the top priority of residents and of council members is public safety, which is where more than half of the city’s general fund goes.
He reminded Loffgren that the city is budgeting a decrease of $1.7 million in sales tax revenue during the next fiscal year, and there are pressing needs other than fixing city streets alone. The city is adding four police officers in the 2021 fiscal year, for example, but is not adding any new police cars.
Interim Police Chief Mark Jameson said during the budget presentation for the Victoria Police Department that the new positions will give the department the ability to produce more efficient patrols. The positions will be partially funded by the COPS grant.
The police department is proposing a $15.57 million budget for the coming fiscal year, down about $289,000 from the current budget.
Garza suggested the council have a conversation at another date about where to best allocate funds.
Still, Loffgren said he would like the city to put money into a capital fund every year specifically for streets.
“We don’t wait until we have money to then fund the police department,” he said, “and streets should be treated the same way.”
The city’s fire, parks, environmental services were among other departments proposing budgets that see a decrease from their current budgets.
On the other hand, Main Street program director Danielle Williams requested what she called a “big heavy hitter” within the proposed $342,000 budget - about $90,000 for a 30-foot, LED-animated Christmas tree for downtown.
Williams said she’s working with H-E-B about a possible sponsorship, but hoped the city would consider the request to make Christmas “a little more festive in the downtown area this Christmas.”
The city is scheduled to deliver the proposed budget in August then conduct public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate.
The 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
