City of Victoria recreation services manager Jaymie Heibel and recreation coordinator Gabby Anglin on Wednesday passed the test to receive their Certified Park and Recreation Professional certifications, according to a city news release.
The certification is a nationally recognized designation conferred by the National Recreation and Park Association.
“This certification is highly sought-after by employers and organizations, and so we’re fortunate to have additional staff who are certified,” said parks and recreation director Jason Alfaro, who also holds a CPRP certification.
The certification illustrates commitment to the field of parks and recreation and is the national standard for those who wish to be at the forefront of their profession, according to NRPA’s website.
“Anyone who takes their career seriously should seek out opportunities to earn additional certifications,” Heibel said. “The material covered in the test relates to what we do on a daily basis, so this was a good opportunity to learn more about our field.”
Heibel and Anglin spent months studying the five topics covered in the test: human resources, communications, finance, operations and programming.
In order to renew their certifications, Heibel and Anglin will be required to earn continuing education units by attending classes and training sessions to refresh their knowledge.
