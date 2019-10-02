The city of Victoria will spend millions of dollars to improve city streets in 2020.
Victoria City Council in September passed a $139.6 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. To upgrade the condition of Victoria's streets, City Manager Jesús Garza explained in the budget, about $13.4 million will be spent on residential street construction and maintenance, thoroughfare maintenance, street sweeping and street striping.
The $13.4 million spent on streets in 2020 is about $2 million more than what was set aside for streets in last year’s budget, Garza wrote.
Donald Reese, director of public works, said the city’s efforts to focus on street projects began several years ago when it became clear the city had not given enough attention to residential streets.
“Streets were lacking on maintenance, so much so that some needed to be fully rebuilt,” he said. “So, there was a shift in our philosophy to realizing that addressing roads up front might cost us more money, but in the long run, it will be more worthwhile.”
The city now invests more each year toward maintenance to try to maintain different roads, while it is still trying to catch up with all of the construction needed, he said.
“Streets are a big topic of conversation in the city, so it’s very positive news that we are investing ... more in residential roads in 2020 than we did in 2019,” Garza said.
The city will work on many other street projects that are not residential in 2020, too. Reese said when making decisions on what needs to be done, the city first evaluates streets that have the most need, as well as the amount of traffic that uses roadways.
“Just because one street has a worse street rating, doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll do it right away, because it’s worth it to do streets with higher traffic, too,” he said. “It’s a balance.”
Also, he said, the city looks at how it can maximize funding to make the most out of the money available that can go toward roads each year.
Some of the street projects slated for 2020 are highlighted below. Funding for the work comes from sources, including the city's general fund, general obligation bonds, certificates of obligation bonds and sales tax revenue.
North Heights Phase VI: $1,050,000
The North Heights street project began in about 2012 with plans and utility work, Reese said. The first phase of construction began in 2014. Since, it’s gone through four full phases and is currently in phase five.
Phase six is scheduled for 2020, which will take on reconstruction of San Antonio Street between Navarro Street and Laurent Street as well as portions of East, Goldman, Jecker, Levi and Louis streets.
North Heights has seven total phases, slated for full completion in 2021.
Woodway Phase I and II: $1,233,632 and $1,317,932
The first phase of the Woodway street project will include the reconstruction of about 21,000 square yards of streets in the Woodway neighborhood, utilizing geo-grid, limestone base, seal coat and hot-mix overlay.
The second phase will include the reconstruction of about 22,750 square yards of streets in the area, also utilizing geo-grid, limestone base, seal coat and hot-mix overlay.
There will be three phases total of the Woodway street project.
Bridle Ridge Phase I: $859,355
The first phase of the Bridle Ridge street project is scheduled to begin in 2020. The work will include the reconstruction of about 14,000 square yards of streets in neighborhood with lime treated subgrade, geo-grid, limestone base, seal coat and hot-mix overlay.
There will be four phases total of the Bridle Ridge project.
Crestwood Drive Phase III: $3,420,350
Though not residential, work on Crestwood Drive will continue into 2020. The first phase began in September, which is addressing Crestwood Drive between Ben Jordan and Laurent streets. The second phase is under design, Reese said, and will improve the road between Laurent Street and Navarro Street.
For the third and final phase in 2020, the project will reconstruct the road between Main Street and Navarro Street into a three-lane concrete section with a curb and gutter, sidewalk and utilities.
Vine Street: $1,384,785
Also in 2020, Vine Street between Mockingbird Lane and Red River Street will be reconstructed utilizing geo-grid, limestone base, seal coat and hot-mix overlay. The project is in one phase.
