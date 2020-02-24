The city of Victoria was awarded a new grant that will allow it to install backup generators at two crucial sites to help restore power after a hurricane or similar event, according to a city news release.
The city received a subgrant from the Texas Division of Emergency Management to install generators at the Victoria Police Department and the Victoria Community Center. The total project will cost about $1 million, of which the state agency will pay about $758,000 and the city will pay about $252,000.
The grant is issued through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which provides funding to alleviate the effects of natural disasters, the release said.
During the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, a lack of electricity forced the Victoria Police Department to relocate to the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
During the time the department was functioning out of the Emergency Operations Center, police officers had to travel back to the police department to obtain records that are stored there. With a second source of power, officers will be able to stay at the police department during the next storm, which will allow them to keep the building secure and easily access resources, the release said.
The community center is another important resource the city will be able to use fully if a power supply is available. The open space can be used to fulfill many functions, including shelter for residents and staging for emergency services and relief efforts.
