The city of Victoria has received the Investment Policy Certificate of Distinction from the Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas, according to a news release from the city.
The certificate was awarded in recognition of the city's participation in the Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas’ Investment Policy Certification Program for the ninth consecutive two-year term. Wesley Janecek, the city's assistant director of finance, will accept a plaque commemorating the honor on behalf of the city on Feb. 25 at the organization's Winter Seminar in San Antonio, according to the news release.
The certification is given to organizations that maintain investment policies that meet the organization's recommendations for complying with the Texas Public Funds Investment Act. The certificate is subject to renewal every two years, according to the news release..
The city’s investment policy governs how it uses public funds to invest in securities, setting standards for rates of return, management, ethics and more to ensure that investment is handled in the public’s best interest. The policy is updated annually to comply with new legislative requirements and Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas recommendations and is approved by Victoria's City Council.
Additionally, the city received its 34th consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its budget for fiscal year 2019.
The award “reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” according to the news release.
Also, the city received its 36th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from GFOA for its end-of-year financial report for fiscal year 2018.
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is awarded to organizations that meet high standards in governmental accounting and clear financial reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.