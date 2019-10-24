The Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau has been reorganized to better support economic development in Victoria, according to a news release from the city.
With the reorganization, Joel Novosad, who has led the bureau as a manager for about three years, will now be the director of the department.
City Manager Jesús Garza announced the reorganization in the release, explaining that effective this month, the bureau reports directly to the city manager’s office. Previously, the bureau was part of the city’s communications department.
“The Convention and Visitors Bureau plays a vital role in creating a vibrant economy based on tourism, business travelers and day visitors to the community,” he said in the release.
Novosad holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in recreation, park and tourism sciences, according to the release. He has worked with the city since 2011. He began his career with the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau as the tourism services representative before becoming manager of the bureau in 2016.
The title change to director reflects the reorganization of the bureau to become a standalone department in the city, according to the release.
“Destination development, new marketing strategies, and community partnerships will be key components of promoting Victoria as an overnight destination to the leisure, convention, and sports markets,” Novosad said in the release.
