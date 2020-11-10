Residents will be able to shop for art and handmade creations while enjoying food and live music at the City of Victoria Main Street Program’s new monthly Artisan Market starting Nov. 21.
“We’ve had many requests for more art in downtown Victoria, and local artists have expressed interest in having an event like this,” said Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams. “It also gives residents a chance to find unique gift items right before December.”
The Artisan Market will be hosted the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street. The market will feature live music performances starting with the Take 3 Jazz Trio on Nov. 21.
Williams eventually plans to include live art events, such as art demonstrations or hands-on activities for children, and is discussing this possibility with local artists.
Williams was inspired by Main Street Market Days, an event that was hosted by the Main Street Program in DeLeon Plaza before the program was managed by the city. However, while vendors at Main Street Market Days sold “anything and everything,” the new market will be focused on art and handmade goods.
Event attendees will be required to wear face masks when not eating, and signage will be placed at the event to remind attendees to maintain a safe distance from others. Vendor booths will be spaced apart to encourage social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Residents who are in the mood for more live music can come to DeLeon Plaza for Tunes at Noon, also hosted by the Victoria Main Street Program, featuring a different local performer every Friday. The series kicked off Nov. 6 with Jerry James.
“Having these kinds of events will help our community feel more connected to downtown,” Williams said. “We hope residents will come enjoy the nice weather we’ve been having and see what downtown has to offer.”
Williams is seeking art and food vendors for the market. To apply, call 361-485-3060 or visit victoriatx.gov/mainstreet and click on “Artisan Market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.