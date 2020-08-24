The City of Victoria is seeking applicants to serve on the Parks & Recreation Commission, a volunteer organization that will advise Parks & Recreation on how best to implement changes in line with the community’s wishes.
The purpose of the commission is to advise Parks & Recreation on matters related to the acquisition and development of park and recreation areas and facilities as well as other items determined by the Parks & Recreation director, according to the commission’s updated bylaws.
The current commission members revised their bylaws this year to remove functions that overlap with the Parks & Recreation department and to clarify the commission’s advisory nature. The commission will play a role in the development and implementation of the forthcoming parks master plan, providing feedback to the consulting firm throughout the process and working with Parks & Recreation to organize town halls and create opportunities for community input.
Commission members will serve three-year terms. The commission meets at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
To apply, go to www.victoriatx.gov and fill out the “Application for Appointment” form on the “Boards & Commissions” page, or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office, located at City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St. Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.
Applications must be received no later than Sept. 1. Appointments will be announced at the Sept. 15 City Council meeting.
For more information, call Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 or the City Secretary’s Office at 361-485-3040.
