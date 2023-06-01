The Victoria City Council is seeking four Victoria residents to serve on the Parks & Recreation Commission.
The commission provides recommendations to the city council on matters related to Parks & Recreation facilities and programs. The commission meets at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the city council chambers, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
The City Council will appoint three new commissioners to serve for three-year terms that will begin in September and one to fill an unexpired term that will end in September 2025.
To apply, visit www.victoriatx.gov/boards-commissions and fill out the “Application for Appointment” form, or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office, at City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St. Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 1. The city council will review the applications and appoint the new commissioners during a city council meeting in September.