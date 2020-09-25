The City of Victoria is seeking applicants to serve on the Victoria Music Friendly Advisory Board, a newly created board that will help the City identify ways to support the live music industry.
The board will foster communication between music industry professionals and the City of Victoria by serving as a discussion forum and advising the Convention & Visitors Bureau about the live music industry in Victoria.
“This new avenue of communication will help us to identify issues, barriers and opportunities that we might not have been aware of previously,” said Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad. “Our live music industry is an important asset to our community, and we are excited to be able to partner with them more closely to understand their needs.”
The creation of the board is the final step that will allow Victoria to be certified as a Music Friendly Community, a designation granted by the Texas Music Office to communities that demonstrate a commitment to attracting and developing music industry growth.
Applicants must be employed in or affiliated with the live music industry in Victoria. Potential applicants include (but are not limited to) musicians, live music venue owners or staff, live music event promoters or staff, live music venue or event service providers, members of the media, musical instrument retailers and members of organizations that have a focus on the promotion of live music.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 23. Meeting times and length of terms of service will be determined after the board is established.
To apply, fill out the application form at explorevictoriatexas.com; click on “About” and click on “Texas Music Friendly Community.” Completed application forms may be returned in person at 700 Main Center, Suite 101; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX, 77902; faxed to 361-485-3108; or emailed to jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
For more information, contact Novosad at 361-485-3117.
