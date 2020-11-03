The City of Victoria is seeking two members of the public to serve on the board of the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, the City’s Type 4B Economic Development Corporation that focuses on supporting economic and community development projects.
The Sales Tax Development Corporation makes recommendations to the city on the allocation of Type 4B sales tax revenue, which is reserved for projects ranging from public infrastructure to recreational amenities that will improve the Victoria community. The board oversees a budget of about $8 million to $9 million annually.
Meetings are held at 3:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month. Members serve two-year terms and are appointed by the city council.
To apply, go to victoriatx.gov/boards-commissions and fill out the “Application for Appointment” form, or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office, at City Hall. Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. The new board members will be announced at a City Council meeting in December, and they will be sworn in at the board’s meeting Jan. 25.
To learn more about the Sales Tax Development Corporation, read Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Reyna’s Feb. 5 City Corner column.
