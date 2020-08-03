The city of Victoria development services department is seeking feedback from residents on three plans that will direct how thousands of dollars in federal funding are spent.
The city receives funding through the federal Community Development Block Grant program for services such as housing; infrastructure; public improvements; neighborhood programs; and public facilities and public service agencies assisting youth, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities and low-income individuals.
Residents can view and provide comments on the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, which outlines spending priorities for the CDBG program for the next five years; the 2020 Annual Action Plan, which details specific projects that will be completed during the next year; and the 2020-2024 Citizen Participation Plan, which establishes protocols for community involvement in developing and amending both types of plans.
The draft plans may be viewed during business hours at the Victoria Public Library and at the Development Services office at 700 Main Center. They may also be viewed online by visiting the Development Services homepage at www.victoriatx.gov and clicking on “Planning Services.”
Residents may submit comments by email to mbergeron@victoriatx.gov or by mail to “City of Victoria, Attention: Development Services – CDBG, P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX, 77902.” Comments must be received by Aug. 14. Residents will have an additional chance to comment remotely when Development Services presents the draft plans at the Aug. 18 City Council meeting. To learn how to virtually participate in City Council meetings, visit www.vtv15.live.
By law, any and all comments must be addressed in the final plans. If a resident requests a change that cannot be implemented, the final plan will address the request and explain why it could not be implemented.
The CDBG program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , which provides funding to cities based on population size. Residents are reminded that by responding to the 2020 Census, they can have an impact on the amount of funding that Victoria receives in the coming years.
For more information about the CDBG program, email mbergeron@victoriatx.gov or call 361-485-3360.
