City seeks input on boating facilities for grant application

Residents are invited to share their input on boating access in Riverside Park to help boost the City’s application for a grant to improve the boating entrance and exit areas.
The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation is applying for a Texas Parks & Wildlife grant worth up to $500,000 to improve boating facilities in the park. Residents’ feedback about the current facilities will be taken into account and will help to make the application more competitive.
Residents can email their comments to parks@victoriatx.gov by April 15.
Improving Riverside Park’s boating access was one of the goals highlighted in the Parks & Recreation Master Plan. The plan also encourages using state and federal resources to help fund such improvements.
At a recent Parks Commission meeting, attendees expressed their interest in improvements to the current boating facilities. Some residents stated that the current exit point is too steep, or that the boat ramp should include a kayak docking station.
Parks & Recreation Director Jason Alfaro thanked the residents for providing their feedback and encouraged other residents to share input as well.
“This is great information for us to have,” Alfaro said. “We will continue providing opportunities for input so we can submit that information to the state.”
For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.