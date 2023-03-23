The City of Victoria is seeking residents’ input on a new master plan that will help the City make improvements to its transportation system to better accommodate people walking and biking in Victoria.
Residents can share information about their needs and priorities by responding to the Active Transportation Master Plan survey at www.victoriatx.gov/atmp. The deadline to respond is May 31.
“This plan will help us to enhance livability for our residents who walk or bike, either for exercise or because they don’t have access to other means of transportation,” said Maggie Bergeron, administrator for the City of Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization. “We encourage residents to help us by providing their input as we take this exciting step forward as a community.”
About the Active Transportation Master Plan
The Active Transportation Master Plan is a long-range plan that will chart a path for the City to improve its transportation system for people who walk and bike in Victoria. Alliance Transportation Group is the consultant for this plan.
While the City’s Thoroughfare Master Plan includes recommendations for the transportation network in general, the new Active Transportation Master Plan will focus more specifically on the needs of non-motorized modes of travel. The plan will also improve the City’s chances of being chosen to receive grants for these types of projects.
About the survey
The brief survey is designed to gather information about residents’ walking and biking habits, as well as the types of changes that would allow them to walk or bike more often. Questions from the survey include:
How often do you bike or walk for transportation?
What are the primary reasons that you bike or walk?
What are the biggest barriers to walking in your city?
In addition, residents can use the survey’s interactive map to identify their favorite transportation routes and point out areas that need improvement.
What’s next
The City will continue to provide public engagement opportunities as the plan is developed. The plan is expected to be brought to the City Council for adoption in the fall.
To learn more about transportation planning in Victoria, visit www.victoriatx.gov/mpo or contact Development Services at 361-485-3360.