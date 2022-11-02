The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games are back and bigger than before, and the City of Victoria is seeking volunteers to help make the event a success.
“Sports tourism has a huge impact on our economy by bringing visitors to shop at our businesses, sleep at our hotels and hopefully return later after seeing what Victoria has to offer,” said Sports Tourism Manager Michelle Myers. “After the success of this year’s TAAF Winter Games, we really wanted to work with our community partners to expand and offer even more sports.”
The winter games will be on three separate weekends in 2023 to accommodate all events and to take advantage of warmer weather for outdoor sports. The event lineup is subject to change based on interest in each sport.
- Jan. 14-16: Tennis, volleyball, swimming, youth basketball, adaptive basketball, pickleball, cornhole
- Feb. 25-26: Softball
- March 4-6: Tennis, kickball, disc golf, flag football, golf
Adaptive basketball, cornhole and softball will be sanctioned events, meaning they will be played according to the official guidelines of their respective governing bodies. Athletes who participate in these sanctioned events will have a chance to improve their nationwide rankings.
“We are so thankful for our continued partnerships with Victoria ISD, Victoria Country Club and Victoria College for the use of their facilities,” said Myers.
“Their support of the city through these efforts is vital in continuing to grow the sports tourism industry for Victoria.”
Become a volunteer
Volunteers are needed for the following areas:
- Hospitality host: Welcome and greet coaches, VIP’s and officials. Ensure that the refreshments and food items are accessible and in clean order.
- Tournament support volunteer: Greet and welcome teams and fans while providing general assistance.
Flexible scheduling is available. Every volunteer will receive a T-shirt. Refreshments will be provided during the event.
To sign up, contact Myers at 361-485-3204 or mmyers@victoriatx.gov. by Jan. 10.
Stay connected
Signup information for individual sporting events will be posted online at taaf.com/wgot2023 in the coming weeks.
To learn more about Parks & Recreation events and programs, visit victoriatx.gov/parks.