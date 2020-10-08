The City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking volunteers to serve on the Tourism Advisory Board, a new board that will advise the City on matters related to the tourism industry and the allocation of hotel occupancy tax funds.
Under the organization’s bylaws, the voting members of the board will represent the following industries:
- Three members to represent lodging and accommodations
- Two members to represent the arts
- One member to represent historic preservation and promotion
- One member to represent the University of Houston-Victoria
- One member to represent the Victoria College
- One member to represent downtown businesses
- One member to represent the food/beverage establishment industry
- One member to represent the retail shopping industry
- One member to represent the attractions industry
- One member to represent the sports and outdoor tourism industry
The board will also include five non-voting City employees.
“This board will allow our tourism partners to have greater investment in the direction of tourism promotion in their community,” said Joel Novosad, Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “Bringing on representatives from different sectors will help to provide the City Council with a holistic perspective of our tourism industry.”
Members will be appointed to the board by the City Council, and meetings will be conducted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act. The board will be an advisory body only and will not have the power to take action on behalf of the City.
Along with City staff, the board will spearhead the development of recommendations for the allocation of hotel occupancy tax funds, a process that was previously handled by a HOT Funds Committee appointed by the City Council. However, as before, the final decision to allocate funds will lie with the City Council.
Board members will serve for two-year terms and may not serve for more than three complete, consecutive terms. The board will meet quarterly.
To apply, fill out the application form at www.victoriatx.gov/tourism. Completed application forms may be returned in person at 700 Main Center, Suite 101; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX, 77902; faxed to 361-485-3108; or emailed to jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Board appointments are scheduled to be announced at a City Council meeting in December.
Also, the Convention & Visitors Bureau continues to seek volunteers for the Victoria Music Friendly Advisory Board, a separate entity that will advise the Convention & Visitors Bureau on matters pertaining to the live music industry.
For more information about either board, contact Novosad, at 361-485-3117 or jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
