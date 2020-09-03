Victoria’s splash pads will reopen to the public Saturday and are scheduled to remain open daily through Oct. 25.
The splash pads have been closed to the public since July 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks and Recreation officials continue to monitor the presence of COVID-19 in Victoria and are implementing sanitation measures to ensure a safe reopening of the splash pads.
The splash pads will be sanitized every morning and evening. Chemicals and ultraviolet lights will be used to keep the water clean throughout the day. Also, the splash pads will operate at 50% capacity in line with state regulations. The maximum capacity will be posted at the front gate of each splash pad.
In addition to these health measures, visitors must do their part to maintain a safe environment by practicing social distancing from those outside of their households.
As services continue to reopen to the public, Recreation Services Manager Jaymie Heibel said residents should abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and avoiding large groups of people.
“Residents can do their part to keep the splash pads open by taking proper precautions at our facilities and in their daily lives,” Heibel said. “We recognize that these services are important to residents’ well-being, and keeping them open will require all of us to work together to keep our community healthy.”
To reserve a splash pad, visitvictoriatx.gov/registration.
