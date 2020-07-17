The city of Victoria will be accepting applications from July 20 -31 from local organizations seeking hotel occupancy tax funds.
Under Texas law, the city collects a hotel occupancy tax from hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and other lodging facilities. The revenues collected are used to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry.
Priority will be given to applicants based on their ability to bring overnight visitors to Victoria. Only those events and programs that generate meaningful hotel night activity will be eligible to receive hotel occupancy tax funds.
All requests for funds must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. July 31. The application form is posted to the city’s website at www.victoriatx.gov/businessassistance. Applicants should submit applications via email to jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
Applications will be reviewed by the HOT funds committee, and recommendations will be made to the City Council in August. The City Council will make final decisions on funding.
Pre-application sessions covering the HOT funds application process and the evaluation process will be held via Zoom at 2 p.m. July 22 and 29. All Zoom meeting details are available on the website as well. All applicants are strongly encouraged to attend because attendance at an information session is part of the application process and will be taken into consideration during evaluation.
For more information, call Joel Novosad, director of the convention and visitors bureau, at 361-485-3117.
