The City of Victoria will begin the third and final phase of the Crestwood Drive reconstruction project on Monday.
Crestwood Drive between North Navarro and Main streets will close to eastbound traffic on Monday. This reduction will last about 500 days.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Residents are encouraged to support businesses in the work zone. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
For more information, contact the city's Engineering Department at 361-485-3340.