The City’s local cable channels will soon begin broadcasting the Victoria School District’s school board meetings so residents can view them from the comfort of their homes.
TV15, operated by Communications & Public Affairs, is one method of communication that’s part of the organization’s efforts to increase the accessibility of public meetings. This initiative includes the live broadcast of City Council meetings, which began in 2019, and the addition in July of closed captioning for City meetings. TV15 is available to view on local cable channels 15 and 115.
“Partnering with community organizations like VISD is important for our residents,” said Ashley Strevel, director of the City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs. “This is one of the ways we can help improve residents’ access to information that may not have been readily available to them otherwise.”
The broadcast partnership will support VISD’s goal of providing timely and accessible information to its stakeholders, said Ashley Scott, executive director of Communications & Public Relations for VISD.
VISD board meetings are usually held the third Thursday of each month. Regularly scheduled meetings will be broadcast at 5 p.m. the next day on TV15 and online at victoriatx.gov/communications.
In addition to public meetings, TV15 features a variety of programming focused on local government, education, history and the arts. To learn more, visit victoriatx.gov/communications. To provide suggestions about programming, visit victoriatx.gov/survey.
Victoria ISD school board meetings are also available via livestream at visd.net/boardmeetings/. To view scheduled board meeting times, dates and agendas, visit visd.net/boardagenda/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.