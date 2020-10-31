A new shopping center could be built near Victoria's home Depot.
Victoria City Council on Tuesday is expected to discuss an economic development agreement that could help pave the way for the new shopping center.
Property Commerce, a real estate private equity firm, previously developed Victoria’s Home Depot store, 6807 Zac Lentz Parkway, and owns the adjacent vacant parcels, according to the council’s packet. The firm now wants to build a retail shopping center on the remaining vacant parcels, which would include about 10 retail stores in over 150,000 square feet of space with more than 500 parking spaces.
The council also discussed this matter in a closed session for more than one hour at their last meeting in October, but ended up taking no action on the item or discussing it publicly.
The city is considering entering into an agreement with the firm to help the state relocate the exit ramp off Loop 463 to allow for direct access to the potential shopping center. The city would pitch in about $816,000 for the relocation of the exit ramp.
The total investment cost is estimated at $31,000,000, according to the packet.
Also on Tuesday, the council will consider amending a contract with Warrior's Weekend to increase how much the nonprofit was allocated in Hotel Occupancy Tax funds this year by $3,000.
Annually, the city distributes funding from HOT funds to organizations that promote the tourism and hospitality industries in the community. Earlier this year, the City Council awarded about $135,000 to 16 organizations.
Among the 16 groups that received funding was the Texas Mile, which has since relocated to Beeville. The Texas Mile had been awarded $13,500, which would only be paid out as a reimbursement to the event organizers after documentation was provided to city staff following the conclusion of the event.
Warriors Weekend had requested $10,000 and was allocated $2,000. City Councilman Rafael De La Garza, according to the council packet, requested the council consider taking $3,000 of the $13,500 that had been allocated to the Texas Mile and giving it to Warrior's Weekend.
