The Victoria Youth Soccer Organization is looking for a new home.
The nonprofit, which has about 1,000 players each year, has historically been run at an open space located on the Victoria Regional Airport. But, it recently found out that the field usage fees would increase, said Brian Parker, vice president of the nonprofit’s board of directors.
Airport staff members tried their best to work with the nonprofit so it could continue operations there, Parker said, but requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration were too limited.
But Parker is excited about what lies ahead.
The Victoria City Council on Tuesday will consider a partnership between the city and the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization that will result in six new soccer fields for the nonprofit to call home at Riverside Park.
“As a nonprofit organization for youth sports, it is really great to know the city is willing to partner up with us and find us a new home,” Parker said.
After it became clear that the nonprofit wouldn't be able to easily continue using fields at the airport, it sought other entities for a partnership, and was excited to learn about the city’s willingness to work together, Parker said.
Though VYSO first discussed the arrangement with Colby VanGundy, the city’s former director of parks and recreation, who left in February, new director Jason Alfaro is equally excited about the partnership, Parker said.
The organization “has been an asset for youth soccer in our community,” Alfaro wrote in a memo to the council.
If approved by the council Tuesday, the plan is to renovate 12 acres of underutilized green space at the intersection of Red River and North Bluff streets in Riverside Park. The site will give staff the ability to construct six soccer fields and have potential to add amenities in the future.
“In addition, this would also allow the Parks and Recreation department a new opportunity to expand recreational leagues,” Alfaro wrote.
Parker agreed the arrangement would be a “win-win” for the nonprofit and the city.
“It will be not only beneficial for us to have a new home at these new fields, but it will help the city bring more people down in that area that will spend time at Riverside Park,” he said.
The total cost of the project is about $223,000 and will be contracted to Fielder's Choice. Funding for the project was approved through a budget amendment in January that allowed funding to come from the Texas Department of Transportation overpass reimbursement fund.
The project would be complete for the organization's 2021 soccer season.
“We're hoping the council backs it, and we can get it going,” Parker said. “We’re extremely excited for this.”
