A number of traffic signals around the city are slated for repairs in 2020.
Immediately after Hurricane Harvey struck the region, the city made temporary traffic signal repairs throughout Victoria to maintain traffic flow. In July 2018, the city began planning for permanent repairs to all the traffic signals damaged during the hurricane.
The Victoria City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to discuss and award a contract for a Harvey traffic signal repairs project, which will include six major intersection repairs involving pole and mast arm replacements, as well as 16 minor repairs involving realignment of existing poles and installing new illuminated street signs.
The major signal repair locations include Juan Linn and South Laurent streets; North and Laurent streets; Rio Grande and Navarro streets; Red River and Navarro streets; Navarro and Airline streets; and Main Street and Airline Road.
The city applied for reimbursement for the repairs through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but since the signals are located on Texas Department of Transportation highways, the funding reimbursement would come from the Federal Highway Administration through the transportation department.
Plans and specifications were prepared in-house to meet all federal and state guidelines, with extensive reviews from the transportation department. The project was bid in July with an estimated cost of $301,520.
The city originally received one bid for about $565,000 from Third Coast Services of Magnolia, which exceeded the estimated amount because of material, equipment and labor cost increases. Upon further discussions with the transportation department and the highway administration, the city re-bid the project with a revised cost estimate of $596,125.
The city received two bids for this project – one from Third Coast Services, of Magnolia, for $500,602 and one from Siemens Industry Inc. of Houston for $628,816. The council is expected to approve the bid from Third Coast Services on Tuesday.
The “Notice to Proceed” for the project will likely be issued in February and the expected completion date for the project is November.
The transportation department and the Federal Highway Administration will reimburse the city for 80% of the project cost. The city will pay the additional 20%, said Donald Reese, the city’s director of public works.
Also on Tuesday, the council will hear a report about this year’s Bootfest. The report will highlight the performance of the event, presenting attendance numbers, financial figures, features of the event, and the current financial status of the Bootfest Operating Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.