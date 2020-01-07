Victoria City Council members approved a request Tuesday that will help Victoria County residents still recovering after Hurricane Harvey transition into new homes.
The Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group asked the city to waive demolition permit fees for qualified homeowners who are surrendering their property within city limits and moving into the Hope Meadows subdivision in Bloomington.
Victoria City Council members on Tuesday did not discuss the matter before unanimously approving the request.
“There wasn’t discussion, and I think that’s a reflection of the city’s desire to support and agree that we’re all in this together,” Mark Longoria, president of the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group, said after the meeting.
Hope Meadows is a $4.6 million, 40-house subdivision in Bloomington for Victoria County residents still struggling to recover after Harvey.
Waiving the demolition permit fees is expected to cost the city an estimated $2,000; there is a $50 demolition permit fee for up to 40 homes.
The subdivision, which broke ground in September, was made possible by efforts from the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and numerous partners. Because the subdivision is in the county, requests made to the city for support are fairly minimal, Longoria said.
The nonprofit approached the city about joining in the collaboration by waiving demolition permit fees for the qualified homeowners who are surrendering their property within city limits. All substandard housing surrendered through the program will be demolished, and many of those are existing residences in the city.
“On behalf of the Long-Term Recovery Group, we extend our deepest appreciation for the support from City Council and Mayor McCoy this evening,” said Rick Villa, development coordinator for the nonprofit, after the meeting. “For them to express support by doing this for families, they should be applauded.”
Also on Tuesday, council members approved the final reading of an ordinance granting Victoria Electric Cooperative the authority to provide broadband services throughout the city. The agreement will allow VEC to run its fiber optic cables in city rights of way for 10 years.
